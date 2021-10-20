Howe improve after the break to see off Greenock

Ryan Powles makes a break past Greenock defence. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

Despite the dry, calm conditions, Howe’s handling, passing and general control of play in the first twenty let them down as they pressured the Greenock defence.

Their first score came from a break by young Ryan Powles, passing to Andy Harley.

The scrum half kicked behind the flat defence, the ball rolling over the try line. Harley dropped onto the loose ball for a try converted by Aitken converting.

Howe were guilty of falling over play at a ruck and presented three easy points to Greenock.

The final throws of the first half provided Howe with a penalty which Aitken slotted between the uprights.

From the restart Howe looked far better organised.

Aitken was on target with a penalty for Howe before Greenock scored a try.

Following a chip behind the Greenock defence, Walker made two tackles in succession to give Howe turnover ball. After a few phases of controlled possession Allan drove through to score a converted effort.

A third try came after Wright forced his way over. Aitken was unable to convert.

The healthy number of spectators then endured the final passage of the game with Howe looking to secure a bonus point win, which seemed unlikely as the game moved to its conclusion.

It was left to Aitken, who is having an excellent season to date, to weave his way through the visiting defence to score and convert his own try.