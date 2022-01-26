Howe of Fife 17-15 Berwick

Jake Douglas charges through the Berwick defence. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

From the scrum, Harley released the backs and the final pass was finished off in the corner by Eden Cruickshank.

When Berwick kicked intelligently into the corner, putting the pressure back on Howe, it paid off. Howe were penalised for holding on, strangely Berwick opted for the kick instead of the scrum. A successful penalty reduced the margin to two points.

Close to the half time whistle, Howe were penalised twice in front of their own posts.

This time Berwick opted for a scrum.

Howe fell off a couple of tackles and Berwick scored close to the corner flag. The conversion attempt fell short.

With the referee blowing for half time, Howe were behind by five points.

The visitors took the initiative from the restart.

With Howe going forward, the ball was ripped away from their possession in a crucial area of the field. Berwick seized the opportunity, scoring wide out. Again, their conversion attempt dropped short.

Howe’s James Lawrie was on the end of a lengthy passage of controlled phased rugby to drive over by the posts. Smith made a hash of the easy conversion.

This was turning out to be an exciting, entertaining contest.

Howe’s combination play and support running through the whole team created the field position close to the opposition line. Gregor Smith, in one of his barnstorming runs, appeared to be held up as he crossed the line. The referee awarded the try to level the game. Smith was successful with a much more difficult and important kick.

The match played out with Berwick striving to get a winning score.