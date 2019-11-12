Howe of Fife 40-8 Greenock Wanderers

Howe welcomed league leaders Greenock Wanderers to Duffus for what was expected to be an exciting encounter between the two.

Results for both sides suggested this would be a close game.

Howe’s line up was a very strong balance of youth and experience with the pairing of Stewart Lathangie and Graham Thomson in the centre, Jack Todd moving to the wing.

Ian Aitken was in the pivotal position at stand-off, with the returning Callum Willison at Fullback. A strong front row of Ryan Hood, Rory Johnstone and Dave Thomas with vice-captain Jamie Thomson at eight alongside Captain James Lawrie.

Within five minutes Howe had their first try when Hood powered through some determined defence to score.

The conversion was unsuccessful.

Greenock replied with a penalty from their stand-off, Andrew Guthrie.

Captain Lawrie intercepted a floated pass to gallop away down the park before finding Jake Douglas close by to make the pass.

The Howe youngster stretched his legs to score beneath the posts. Aitken added two points from the conversion.

Almost immediately, an incisive run from Thomson, supported by Lathangie, cut through and behind the Greenock defence. A Greenock defender deliberately tackled Aitken, before he had received the ball. With numerous supporting Howe players and a score beckoning, the referee immediately awarded a penalty try.

Greenock mounted a sustained ten minutes of pressure. During which the Howe’s defence was resolute, forcing the visitors into mistakes. One aspect was very noticeable. The Howe scrum was dominating the set pieces, A rare sight at Duffus over the past few years. Unfortunately, a key member of that corner stone, Hood, was replaced by Ross Stockton, having received a blow to the side of his head. Yet, the Howe’s positive and powerful play continued unabated. It was no surprise when once more the combination of backs and forwards created chance after chance.

Before half-time Howe scored two more tries, One from Will Howley and another from Callum Willison. Both converted by Aitken. Giving Howe a comfortable lead 33-3. The first forty minutes of rugby from Howe was as good as has been seen at Duffus for many years. If there has been an Achille’s heal this season, it has been the ease in which they have let strong leads slip.

Not long after the restart, another slicing run from Thomson cut through into space. Thomson celebrating his 38th birthday, looked like a young colt, as he strode away to score. Aitken easily kicking the extra two points.

Another injury to one of the front row union, this time Dave Thomas, necessitated another change.

Rory Johnstone moving from hooker to prop and Lawrie taking up the hooker berth. Ian Stevenson coming onto the flank. Howe never managed to have the same platform following the changes. Their accuracy during the first 40 minutes deserted them as well.

Howe never looked like losing the game.

When Greenock did break through the cover defence chopped down the visiting attackers.

Greenock were also guilty of ponderous passing, with little imagination to vary their attack.

They did however manage one score from ex Scotland Club Internationalist Brendan McGroarty.

This weekend Howe of Fife travel to face Lasswade.