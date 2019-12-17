Howe of Fife 78-10 Caithness

Positional changes and returning players made up the Howe side as they looked to recover from last week’s defeat.

Sam Rowlands at scrum half, Sean Murray on the wing to accommodate Cameron Ellison at fullback.

Ian Aitken in his customary role of stand-off and back in the Howe colours after time away, David Wallace, lining up in the second row.

The lights were on from the start as the forecast predicted cloud and rain.

Caithness started lively, but it was Howe on the score sheet first. Aitken darted up the pitch, evading a couple of tackles, his strong run saw him score under the posts for an easy extra two points.

Howe did not get it easy in the opening exchanges.

Defence duties to the fore as the visitors made the Howe work hard.

The pressure they exerted resulted in a charge down kick from Aitken to gather the rebound and score wide out.

He missed the conversion.

Caithness refused to buckle and controlled the ball well.

They were aggressive going forward whereas Howe were not executing their moves with more than one player guilty of hanging onto the ball too long.

Yet it was Howe who notched their third try this time from a turnover deep in their own half.

The ball was transferred to Murray on the wing.

Taking a direct route up the side of the touchline he outpaced the struggling defence to score. Aitken added the conversion. More solid work from Caithness maintained the pressure on Howe.

Rowlands added the fourth try bonus point. From a penalty, he took a quick tap.

Catching the visitors off guard he ripped through the middle, brushing off a couple of tackles to score. Aitken added the conversion. With no more scoring before the half-time whistle. Howe led 26-0

The predicted rain and darker conditions materialled as referee Euan Clipston restarted the match.

Caithness were giving the Howe scrum a stern test and their forwards rumbled up the park with good effect.

Following a few phases of possession, it was their prop Hamish Coghill who burrowed through the defence to score.

Too far out for a successful conversion.

The Howe were galvanised by this score.

The control, accuracy, speed and direct attack started to pay dividends.

Central to many of the plays was Fraser Allan.

A rumbustious flanker come hooker, every time the ball was in his hands he caused havoc. Bumping, burling and spinning out of tackles.

The defence were unable to contain Howe’s pocket dynamo. His performance deserved the three tries he scored, each converted by Aitken who had his eye in and his kicking boots on.

Coach Emerson replaced Wallace. This brought a rugged edge to the Howe and the now dominated proceedings.

Every player contributed in the high level of support play.

This collective approach created more and more scoring opportunities.

Captain James Lawrie scored a couple of his signature tries, driving over for his brace. Will Howley finished off another powerhouse forward drive. A young winger on as a substitute, he was able to demonstrate his pace to record his maiden try for the Howe.

All kicks converted by Aitken. Jack Todd was on hand to take an overhead pass from Murray to bring up Howe’s twelfth try of the afternoon. Aitken was unable to add to the tally.

As the afternoon got darker, Caithness stemmed the one-way tide with a try by winger Rhys Taylor for a final score of 78-10.

Had the Howe been more accurate and executed their handling better during the first forty minutes this could have been a score similar when Howe beat Caithness 107-0 in 2007.

All credit to the visitors, they were always competitive and working hard.

On the day Howe had the answers. Now it is into the Christmas break and time for bodies to recover before a huge test on January 11 at Ardrossan.