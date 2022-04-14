Howe of Fife celebrate club's centenary

The centenary evening was held at Cupar's Corn Exchange and attended by players, ex-players and club supporters. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

Albeit a year late, members, supporters and guests finally gathered at Cupar’s Corn Exchange at the weekend for a dinner attended by over 100 people.

Guests at the top table included Willie Rennie MSP, Ian Rankin, past SRU president and Willie Allen MBE who entertained with his usual wit and humour.

As well as acknowledging the 100 years gone, a lot of talk on the night revolved around the club’s current progress.

All sections of the club have had good results on the field this season.

The first XV look to have just fallen short of promotion and are likely to finish third, based on the assumption that Berwick will secure the three points required from their last two games to take the runners up spot in National League 3.

The Crusaders are on target to finish second in their league and the Harlequins finished fourth in their league, also winning the St Andrew’s Uni sevens last Saturday.

Gordon Douglas, current Howe president, told the Fife Herald: “After having the last season written of due to Covid-19 it was pleasing to see all league and youth rugby managing to fulfil a full season with minimal disruption.

“It’s fantastic that the club has managed to get back to near normality and do not appear to be suffering from any after affects from the pandemic.

"We hope to use this as a springboard to push on in all form of competitions next season and repay our loyal members and supporters with success.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​”

The Howe’s youth sections still have a lot to play for this season with the under 18s, U16s and U15s involved in the latter stages of cup competitions.

The mini-section held a successful and busy rugby camp in the Easter holidays and will be holding their mini tournament on May 29

After a hiatus of two years, the Howe Sevens are back on May 29 with over 20 senior teams looking to compete for the sliverware.

The evening before the sevens the club are also hosting the Allan Booth charity match in memory of the late Allan Booth, ex-captain of the club who sadly passed away in January 2021.