Howe of Fife hosts its magnificent sevens

The annual Howe Sevens played out to a packed Duffus Park on Saturday and as usual it was a terrific feast of sport for those watching on.

The tournament began with the Drummond Cup for under 18s, followed by the Cordelia Manson Cup for woman and the men for the J R Gary Trophy and Ferrier cup for first round losers.

In all, 27 teams were competing for the three trophies on the day.

With less and less sevens played around the country, the Howe continue to demonstrate there is still a real appetite for this type of competition.

Both the under 18s and women’s tournament were played in two pools of four with each pool winner progressing to the final.

Stirling County and Kirkcaldy contested the Drummond Cup with Stirling winning.

Howe Harlequins and Scrum RP hotly contested the womwn’s final with the latter proving to hot for the home side.

In the men’s tournament all teams played a first-round tie, with winners and losers moving to two pools of three to compete for places in the respective trophies.

It was disappointing, though, to note the late call off by the St Andrews University side, disrupting the day’s proceedings.

Howe of Fife lost one pool game to a powerful Stirling County side who reached the final.

In the other section, Dundee High progressed to the final.

In the Ferrier Cup, a strong looking Glenrothes side, with new Howe head coach Gavin Emerson in the team, met Seabass.

Seabass, managed by ex-Howe and Scottish Internationalist George Horne, contained a sprinkling of Howe players.

Having played at the Howe Sevens for nine years and regularly in the final of the Ferrier cup, Seabass were the proverbial bridesmaids.

This time, though, they came out on top in a cracking Ferrier Cup.

With Stirling County granted a Super 6 franchise and Dundee High losing out, the final provided a showcase for two sides at the top of the rugby tree.

Dundee would have the benefit in three quality ex Howe players, in Lathangie, Aitken and McIntyre.

However, it was the more powerful Stirling side who triumphed on the day, in what was one of the best and closest finals of the last few years finally ending Howe’s domination of their own tournament.

Probably the biggest cheers of the day were reserved for a display of rugby on the main pitch by the Fife Clan.

This is a new way which opens-up opportunities for all in rugby.

It also encompasses unified rugby, where players with and without disabilities train, play, compete and socialise together.

It involves full contact rugby that follows World Rugby age grade laws with certain adaptations to ensure safety of all players.

• Mini Tournament

In a busy weekend for the club, on Sunday over 500 children took part in the annual Howe Mini Tournament.

Again, it was a packed Duffus Park, with teams from all over the central belt of Scotland.

It is an aspect of rugby at P3 level, playing a form of touch, that all teams receive gold medals for taking part.

P4 winners were Kinross, runners up Madras.

P5 winners were Madras, runners up Kinross.

P6 winners were Dundee Eagles. P7 winners were Howe, runners up Madras.

Another innovation this year saw a demonstration of by P2 rugby, which introduces the game to players at this level.