Howe of Fife part ways with head coach Gavin Emerson

Gavin Emerson has left his role as head coach with the Howe of Fife. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

The club announced on Wednesday that Emerson had tended his resignation.

Emerson took over the club in June 2019 and immediately had a positive impact at the Duffus Park based club.

One of his first priorities, the club said in a statement released on Wednesday, was to integrate the senior men into a “committed squad environment”.

In his first season at the Howe he took the first XV into the top three of National League Three, a campaign was was shortened due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Confirming the news this week, the club hailed the influence that Emerson had in his few years with the Howe.

It said: “ The next season was severely affected by Covid-19 with no games but Gav continued to galvanise the squad and keep all boys interested in training.

"We’re in a unique position where numbers haven’t depleted due to Covid-19 and we can easily field two senior men’s teams on Saturdays.

"This past season, yet again, we look to have finished third and, but for a few held up tries, the Howe could have been promoted into National League Two.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Gav for his contributions over the last three years.”