Howe of Fife pride after Chris Fusaro's rugby retirement

Chris Fusaro passes on some rugby hints and tips to Fife school pupils. Pic by Walter Neilson

The former Bell Baxter pupil, who started his distinguished career in the game with the Howe of Fife, currently plays with Glasgow Warriors, where he has appeared 183 times for the club.

The openside also represented his country, making his Scotland debut against England in February 2014 and going on to win four caps in the famous dark blue jersey.

Howe of Fife President, Gordon Douglas, told the Herald that everyone at Duffus Park takes immense pride in the part the club played in his distinguished career.

"Howe of Fife Rugby Club are proud of players like Chris who have made a career out of rugby and show a perfect example of how hard work and dedication can pay off,” said Mr Douglas.

"Chris will always be a part of Howe Rugby and just earlier this year he was guest speaker at the players’ Zoom awards dinner.

“The club would like to wish Chris and his family all the best for the future and there will always be a place for him at the Howe anytime.”

Fusaro is considered a club legend, not just at the Howe, but with the Glasgow Warriors.

With 183 outings in a Glasgow jersey to his name, only Rob Harley and Ryan Wilson can lay claim to having made more appearances for the club than Fusaro, the trio having often caused havoc together for opponents from the back-row.

The 31-year-old first turned out for the Warriors in February 2010, starting at openside against Cardiff Blues at Firhill.

A tenacious presence in the number seven shirt, Fusaro quickly gained a reputation as one of Scotland’s premier breakdown specialists, his turn of pace also making him an invaluable presence in open play for the Warriors.

His standout campaign in 2011/12 saw him do the double at the club’s end-of-season awards dinner, claiming both the player of the season and players’ player of the season prizes.

In addition, his turn of pace and game intelligence saw him included in the Scotland 7s setup for the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi.