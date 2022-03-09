Howe on top after six-week absence

Man-of-the-match Fraser Allan, scorer of two tries, with the ball. Pic by Chris Reekie Photography

Six weeks had elapsed since Howe’s last match, a win against Berwick. International rugby and weather intervening. Never easy to maintain momentum under such circumstances. Visitors to Duffus were Murrayfield Wanderers. Injuries and unavailability meant Howe Coach Gavin Emerson had to shuffle around the team. Dynamic fullback Gregor Smith was replaced by regular centre Jack Todd. Eden Cruickshank, a late in jury was replaced with Duncan McIntyre in the centre. Stuart Dawson took up one wing position for Sean Murray, Cammy Walker taking up the other wing. At prop the eternal Steven Player was in the front row for Dave Thomas.

Right from the kick off Howe controlled every aspect of play. Excellent phase play and players recycling ball with high intensity support led to a Howe score. Fraser Allan powering his way through the defence. Howe seven up in as many minutes. To score with such ease, it looked like a high score would materialise.

That no additional score came for a further thirty minutes, this from the visitors, was probably due to Howe being a bit rusty, and individuals trying too hard, running to far, not passing early and supporting play. Howe did create opportunities, failing to capitalise on those chances. Prop Kaylan Dewar was replaced following a collision of heads. The Howe player instantly fell to the ground. Rory Johnstone was an able replacement. One strong aspect of Howe’s play was the number of times they won a penalty, when securing the ball from an attacking player on the ground. These turnovers can be crucial in a tight game. Cameron Walker was replaced on the wing by Rory Wardrop, making his first senior appearance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Try scorer Allan was given a yellow card for a little skullduggery in a ruck. The visitors were then awarded a penalty try by Mr Pratt, from a resulting lineout drive. The game was level entering the latter stages of the first half. Down to fourteen men did not deter Howe. Two quick scores before half time, from veterans Stewart Lathangie and Ian Aitken. The first converted by Aitken, pushed Howe ahead at the interval 19-7. Both tries resulting from quality passing and pace.

Howe’s increased their lead not long after the break. Livewire scrum half Andrew Harley darted round the blind side of the scrum on the Wanderers 22m line. When Harley was momentarily held, he lopped the ball of the defender the on-rushing James Lawrie to cross the try line, for Howe’s bonus point score. Aitken converted.

Howe should have built onto this score. Yet they lost possession to their visitors, giving them a score, reducing the deficit to 26-12. Credit to Howe they immediately responded from a lineout drive on the Wanderers 22-meter line. The forwards had real purpose through the resulting driving maul. It was that man again Allan who emerged to score. Once again Aitken converted. Howe back in control with a 21-point lead.

Murrayfield created a very well worked backs move to score and convert their try. Howe’s lead slipped again. In the see saw fashion of the second period, Howe immediately responded from the restart. Captain Jamie Thomson competed for the high ball. A Murrayfield hand palmed the ball into the welcoming hands of substitute James Stockwell. Stockwell brushed aside a couple of defenders before passing the speedy Jack Todd, who outstripped the flailing defence. Aitken was unable to make the extra two points. It was back to the other end of the pitch as Murrayfield secured a bonus point, scoring a fourth try.