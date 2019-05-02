Howzat! University of St Andrews Cricket Club looking good on the crease

Anglian Home Improvements has pledged its support to the University of St Andrews Women’s Cricket Club by kitting its players out for the new season ahead.

The club won the prize after being namesd a winner of Anglian’s Support for Sport campaign.

Backed by Olympic hockey player Sam Quek MBE, Support for Sport was launched by the home improvement firm to put the spotlight on all those who play sport at a grassroots level.

Founded at the University of St Andrews, the Women’s Cricket Club gives female students the opportunity to be involved in a club with a vibrant social scene.

The team, which trains in the university sports hall, welcomes anybody interested in playing cricket, from beginners to those at county and international level.

There are twice-weekly training sessions with the ‘puffins’ coached by member of the ,en’s cricket club and former Scotland cricketer turned professional cricket coach Iain Stewart.

Jessica Leech, Development Officer of St Andrews Women’s Cricket Club, said: “We are all so thankful to Anglian for this generous donation.

“We found out about the Support for Sport campaign and decided to submit an application, but it was a complete surprise to hear we’d been successful. We are all very excited!

“With the new kit, the team will not only look the part for the new season, but this gesture of support will help to foster an even greater sense of team spirit and positivity among the players and all those who help out at the club.”

Rachael Munby, marketing director for Anglian Home Improvements, said: “We are delighted so many teams across the country got behind Support for Sport. We received many fantastic entries which all highlighted the vital role grassroots sports teams play in our local communities. The University of St Andrews Women’s Cricket Club is a very deserving winner, and it is brilliant to see them sporting the Anglian logo.”