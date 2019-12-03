Hubs will attract more disabled people into sport

North east Fife is to become a hub for disabled sports people to meet and socialise.

The Scottish Disability Golf and Curling group has hatched a plan to bring together people and offer specialised tuition in what it describes as a “positive environment”.

The first two SDGC hubs have been set up at the Elmwood Golf Club near Cupar and the St Andrews Indoor Golf Range.

It’s anticipated that more venues will be added to that list very shortly.

Jim Gales MBE, secretary of the charity, said: “Over the last 15 years, the SDGC has provided tuition for its members at more than 200 venues.

“This has been achieved thanks to our sponsors and the good will of the Scottish clubs and societies and largely arranged informally, between the charity and the professionals and coaches.

“An SDGC hub would be a recognised facility that has a positive record on encouraging people with a disability to come and enjoy the game.

“Appropriate access, friendly and helpful staff and qualified instructors with experience of delivering coaching to a range of disabilities, which ultimately creates a positive environment and experience for our members.

“The SDGC would like to further develop these arrangements and establish golf and curling hubs around the country, where members, disabled people and friends, could receive tuition, meet and socialize with other established disabled players and our volunteers.”

The first hub will be launched on Sunday, December 8 in St Andrews Indoor Golf Centre at noon.