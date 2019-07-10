Huge week on the greens for our Chloe Goadby, Calum Hill and Connor Syme

It’s set to be a huge couple of weeks for our leading male and female golfers who are aiming to make a mark in top class events.

This weekend Calum Hill, who grew up in Kinross, steps off golf’s Challenge Tour for the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Drumoig’s Connor Syme decided to sit that one out as he instead focuses on the Open Championship at Portush a week later.

And our leading female amateur, Chloe Goadby, from St Andrews, is part of the Scottish side currently competing at the European Ladies Team Championships at Is Molas Golf Club, Italy.

The involvement of our leading trio at these high standard events is excellent for the sport in an area which has always had the facilities, but rarely an individual breaking out onto the main tours.

Connor’s main focus this season is winning his main European Tour card back for next season, and he’s well on course to do that.

And he says playing at The Open is why he got into the golf in the first place.

“The Open is why I enjoy the sport so much,” said Connor.

“During the summer my dad would take me and get me a t’shirt and things like that.

“It’s the reason I love golf.”