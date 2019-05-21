Hundreds will gather for huge volleyball event

Perth’s North Inch will once again resound to the sound of numerous volleyballs being hit skywards this coming weekend as the 33rd Scottish Open Volleyball Tournament rolls into the Fair City.

This year with a mammoth 117 teams competing in the seven different divisions of competition.

The tournament is well supported by local teams from the Perth and Fife areas plus women’s teams from the Faroe Islands and men’s teams from Belgium.

Team Fife, from the Glenrothes area has two teams with Dunfermline Phoenix one team along with Kinross Volleyball Club.

As well as the men’s and women’s competitions, once again the most popular is the mixed divisions, seeing 77 teams divided into three levels.

Mixed division three alone is attracting a massive 49 entries.

The 34 men’s teams are also divided into three levels.

All in all there will be close on 1000 players competing for the seven trophies up for grabs.

Play starts at 10 am on the Saturday morning after all 117 teams have registered their players.

With almost 40 courts set up on the North Inch it will, once again, provide a wonderful spectacle of fun as well as promoting volleyball as a tremendously social sport enjoyed by boys and girls, men and women around the world.

Sunday’s play starts at 9am with the sport continuing throughout the day.