Ian Murray: Raith boss disappointed with quick-fire goals that led to defeat in Dundee

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Zach Robinson scores to make it 2-0 uring a cinch Championship match between Dundee and Raith Rovers at Dens Park, on November 12, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

Two second-half strikes from striker Zach Robinson gave Gary Bowyer’s team a comfortable three points, with the visitors from Fife not at the races as they lost for the first time in five league outings.

After a poor first half of football, a harsh penalty award from referee Grant Irvine on 49 minutes just after the break allowed Robinson to open the scoring. Scott Brown was penalised for a handball close to his body after Ben Williamson’s effort blasted off him in the box.

Five minutes later, Robinson doubled his and Dundee's goal tally with a well-taken strike on the goal-line after a stunning save from Jamie McDonald denied him first time around.

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Gary Bowyer and Ian Murray during a cinch Championship match between Dundee and Raith Rovers at Dens Park, on November 12, 2022, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

He also could have had a hat-trick with a late header that arrowed wide of target, while Rovers on the other hand failed to really test the Dundee backline, with a skewed effort from captain Brown on the hour mark the only real glaring opportunity for his side as they looked to claw the game back.

“It was really hard ninety minutes for the players at a tough venue,” boss Murray told Raith TV after the match. “I was disappointed with the result and a wee bit disappointed with the performance. I don’t think it we were bad – but we lacked a bit of quality. The first half was really even and there wasn’t a lot in it.

“In the second half they came out well and Dundee were the better side. From our point of view the two goals we lost were very poor. We were undone by two set-plays which isn’t great.

“Goals chance games and we didn’t get one in an even first half. They got their two early on in the second half and it made it easier for them. The second one was a sucker-punch.

"The players adapted well with a change of shape but they did look leggy towards the end of the game, so we’ll look back at our training to learn from our mistakes. We are night and day now compared to where we were not that long ago.

"Our understanding of the game and the way we are trying to play is coming together now and we need to remain calm and focused. It is so tight at the moment and the bigger picture is that we are six points away from the top of the table.”

On Dundee’s penalty award, Murray admitted he wasn't sure if it was or wasn’t the right call.

He added: “The penalty was a tough one to take. Sometimes those ones are given and sometimes they aren’t. My defence for Scott (Brown) is that when the ball is travelling at that speed, the natural reaction and body shape actually is to protect yourself and stop the ball.

“The ball has hit his hand, there is no doubt about that, but actually his hand was so close to his body and it is a tough one for us. I am on the line with it and I don’t really know if it is a penalty or not, the rules are so hard to understand now.”