In photos: Fifer Lewis Rodgers wins Cupar five-mile road race

No fewer than 40 Fife Athletic Club members took part in this year’s Cupar five-mile road race, held on Saturday, with the host club’s Lewis Rodgers winning in a time of 24 minutes and 21 seconds.

His clubmate Jamie Lessels finished as first under-20, and ninth overall in 27:17.

Fellow Fifer Laura Gibson clocked 30:11 to finish as second female runner and 42nd all told.

Alan Gibson, clocking 31:05, was first man over 60 and 50th overall, and Rhona Van Rensburg, with 32:19, was fastest female runner over 50 and 67th overall.

Michaela McLean, with 34:42, was first female aged 40 to 50 and 97th all told, and Hilary Ritchie, on 35:32 was first over 60 and 106th altogether.

