Fife Athletic Club's Lewis Rodgers won Saturday's Cupar five-mile road race in a time of 24:21, 50 seconds ahead of runner-up Ewan Cameron, of Edinburgh

In photos: Fifer Lewis Rodgers wins Cupar five-mile road race

No fewer than 40 Fife Athletic Club members took part in this year’s Cupar five-mile road race, held on Saturday, with the host club’s Lewis Rodgers winning in a time of 24 minutes and 21 seconds.

By Darin Hutson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT

His clubmate Jamie Lessels finished as first under-20, and ninth overall in 27:17.

Fellow Fifer Laura Gibson clocked 30:11 to finish as second female runner and 42nd all told.

Alan Gibson, clocking 31:05, was first man over 60 and 50th overall, and Rhona Van Rensburg, with 32:19, was fastest female runner over 50 and 67th overall.

Michaela McLean, with 34:42, was first female aged 40 to 50 and 97th all told, and Hilary Ritchie, on 35:32 was first over 60 and 106th altogether.

Edinburgh Athletic Club's Ewan Cameron finished as runner-up to Fifer Lewis Rodgers in Saturday's Cupar five-mile road race in 25:31

1. Cupar 5

Edinburgh Athletic Club's Ewan Cameron finished as runner-up to Fifer Lewis Rodgers in Saturday's Cupar five-mile road race in 25:31

Photo Sales
Fife Athletic Club's Jamie Lessels was fastest under-20-year-old, and ninth overall, at Saturday's Cupar five-mile road race in 27:17

2. Cupar 5

Fife Athletic Club's Jamie Lessels was fastest under-20-year-old, and ninth overall, at Saturday's Cupar five-mile road race in 27:17

Photo Sales
Fife Athletic Club's Ben Kinninmonth finished 14th in this year's Cupar five-mile road race, clocking 27:56

3. Cupar 5

Fife Athletic Club's Ben Kinninmonth finished 14th in this year's Cupar five-mile road race, clocking 27:56

Photo Sales
Fife Athletic Club's Sam Fernando finished 17th in 28:16 in Saturday's Cupar five-mile road race

4. Cupar 5

Fife Athletic Club's Sam Fernando finished 17th in 28:16 in Saturday's Cupar five-mile road race

Photo Sales
