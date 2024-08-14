In pics: Host club claim five of Ceres road-race’s top-six places
By Rolf Gunnemann
Published 14th Aug 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 17:35 BST
The 2024 edition of Fife Athletic Club’s Ceres 8 road-race took place on Tuesday last week and it was won by the hosts’ Michael Sanderson in a time of 42:56.
1. Ceres 8 road-race 2024
Fife Athletic Club's Janet Dickson finished as first female in the Ceres 8 road-race in 52:12 (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle) Photo: Pete Bracegirdle
2. 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race
Kevin Wallace taking part in 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle) Photo: Pete Bracegirdle
3. 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race
Lynne Herd at 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle) Photo: Pete Bracegirdle
4. 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race
Stephen Dickson at 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle) Photo: Pete Bracegirdle