Fife Athletic Club's Michael Sanderson finished the Ceres 8 road-race first in 44:01 (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)Fife Athletic Club's Michael Sanderson finished the Ceres 8 road-race first in 44:01 (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)
​In pics: Host club claim five of Ceres road-race’s top-six places

By Rolf Gunnemann
Published 14th Aug 2024, 17:35 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 17:35 BST
The 2024 edition of Fife Athletic Club’s Ceres 8 road-race took place on Tuesday last week and it was won by the hosts’ Michael Sanderson in a time of 42:56.

Fife Athletic Club's Janet Dickson finished as first female in the Ceres 8 road-race in 52:12 (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

1. Ceres 8 road-race 2024

Fife Athletic Club's Janet Dickson finished as first female in the Ceres 8 road-race in 52:12 (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle) Photo: Pete Bracegirdle

Kevin Wallace taking part in 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

2. 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race

Kevin Wallace taking part in 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle) Photo: Pete Bracegirdle

Lynne Herd at 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

3. 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race

Lynne Herd at 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle) Photo: Pete Bracegirdle

Stephen Dickson at 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

4. 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race

Stephen Dickson at 2024’s Ceres 8 road-race (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle) Photo: Pete Bracegirdle

