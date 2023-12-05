In pictures: 80 go on the run for festive fundraiser at St Andrews

Anster Haddies Running Club do like to be beside the seaside and not even temperatures not far north of freezing can deter them, as an 80-strong turnout for a festive fundraiser at St Andrews proved on Sunday.

Run in tandem with East Neuk o’ Fife Round Table, their Santa’s Sleigh of Fire 5k race was staged to raise money for good causes including Anstruther’s Craws Nest Trust.

No fewer than six Haddies made it into the top ten back but victory went to East Fife Triathlon Club’s Thomas Robertson.

His winning time of 17:25 was more than half a minute ahead of runner-up Ross Young’s 18:00.

Haddies clubmates of Young’s also in the top ten back were Tom Rainey, third in 19:39; Luca Anderson, fourth in 20:36; Logan Reilly, fifth in 21:22; Eric Anderson, seventh in 22:03; and Will Gage, ninth in 22:10.

Anster Allsorts’ Mark Feely made the top ten too, clocking 22:11 for tenth place.

Fife Athletic Club’s Ailsa Cruickshanks was first female finisher and sith overall in a time of 21:31.

Other Fife groups represented included Leven Las Vegas Running Club, Barry West finishing 19th in 23:59; Kirkcaldy Wizards, Chloe Herd clocking 31:05 for 56th place; and Falkland Trail Runners, Alan Gardener getting back 57th, also in 31:05.

