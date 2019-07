Over 400 runners contested the annual Donkey Brae Run at Aberdour on Sunday.

The 7-mile race was won by Paul Kieran of Carnegie Harriers in a time of 40 minutes 23 seconds with Fife AC’s Alison McGill first female home in 47.04, while the 2-mile race was won by Pitreavie’s Ben Johnston in 13.15. But a lot of people took part just for fun, as you can see in our gallery of pictures.

