In pictures - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship day one

South African Justin Walters took an early lead with him into day two.

1. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - day one in pictures. Not where you want to find yourself... Getty Buy a Photo

2. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - day one in pictures. Kevin Pietersen (right) is a regular attendee as an amateur. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - day one in pictures. Pop start Ronan Keating playing with Lee Westwood who hit a hole in one. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - day one in pictures. Dutch football icon Ruud Gullit. Getty Buy a Photo

View more