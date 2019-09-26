In pictures - Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - practice day The leading pros and stars of stage and screen got to grips with the Dunhill conditions before play teed off. The event is now underway at the Old Course, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. 1. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - practice day in pictures Rory McIlroy will be partnered by dad Gerry in the team event. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - practice day in pictures Ryder Cup skipper Padraig Harrington with Open champ Shane Lowry. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - practice day in pictures Tommy Fleetwood has gone close to lifting the Dunhill title - and has his sights set on going one better this year. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Alfred Dunhill Links Championship - practice day in pictures Stars from other sports will compete in the amateur, team event. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3