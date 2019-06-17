Black Rock 5 Race in Kinghorn on June 14. Picture by Fife Photo Agency.

In pictures: Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn

The annual Black Rock 5 turns Kinghorn into a sea of colour as over 1000 runners take on the challenge of racing across road and sand.

The 32nd staging of the event was held last Friday evening, with Jamie Crowe of Central AC claiming victory with a time of 22 minutes 05 seconds, just two seconds outside the course record.

Black Rock 5 Race in Kinghorn on June 14. Picture by Fife Photo Agency.
