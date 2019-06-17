In pictures: Black Rock 5 race in Kinghorn

The 32nd staging of the event was held last Friday evening, with Jamie Crowe of Central AC claiming victory with a time of 22 minutes 05 seconds, just two seconds outside the course record.
The annual Black Rock 5 turns Kinghorn into a sea of colour as over 1000 runners take on the challenge of racing across road and sand.
