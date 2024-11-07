The St Andrews club, founded in 1928, now boast national champions both indoors and in open water among their ranks, as well as members selected for the Scottish national open-water squad and to represent Great Britain at triathlon.

Among the accolades handed out was a special recognition award for Andrew Lu, the club’s first-ever national age-group champion, having won gold medals in four individual events at this year’s Scottish national age-group championships in Aberdeen in April.

He was also selected for the national east district team at the Swim England national county team championships in Sheffield in October, finishing as runner-up in the 100m butterfly for boys of 12 or 13 in 1:02.79.

Isla Hedley was presented with a prize marking her achievements in representing GB at October’s World Junior Triathlon Championship in Spain, finishing 12th, and winning gold medals in all five open-water events she contested this season en route to being crowned national female champion aged 17 to 24 over 1km and 2km at June’s Scottish national open-water championships at Lochwinnoch.

Awards for endeavour were presented to senior squad swimmers Mhairi Mackintosh and Max Gilbert for achieving qualification times for the upcoming east district age-group championships beginning at Bathgate later this month.

Further awards were handed out by former president Eric Gillespie to swimmers involved in recent distance championships, and another ex-president, Ellis Jaffray, and wife Jane Parker were awarded life memberships in recognition of their contributions to the club over the years.

The event also saw Maria Dempster introduced as president.

