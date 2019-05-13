In pictures: First game of the season for Fife cricket team that plays on a beach
Sunday saw the first match of the new season for the UK’s only pub team that has its official pitch on the beach.
The Ship Inn, Elie took on Borderers CC in a 30 overs game on the village’s stunning sandy beach, where fixtures are dictated by the tides. The team plays against a combination of regular opposition from Scotland and touring teams from all over the UK and the world, including the MCC and the Scotland women’s team. The Ship Inn won the game by nine runs.
Ship Inn CC v Borderers CC on Elie beach, Sunday, May 12. Picture by George McLuskie.