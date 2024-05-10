In pictures: Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club hosts Skate Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy

This picture round-up from the Fife Free Press shows some of the leading Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club performers who excelled across the foir days of competition.
1.
Hannah Robertson’s wonderful showing in Kirkcaldy saw her finish second in the short programme and win the long programme and she looks suitably chuffed with her medal-winning display Photo: Submitted pic
2.
Maddie Lynch’s graceful efforts on the ice in the National 7 category, in both the short and long programmes, earned her a place in a British qualifier Photo: Submitted pic
3.
Anais Edmonston recorded a new National 1 PB as she wowed the judges at her home rink, with a bright future in the sport clearly a distinct possiblity if she maintains this form Photo: Submitted pic
4.
Finishing fourth in the National 4 competition was Nicole Marr, who – by the happy look on her face – clearly enjoyed taking part in the prestigious competition Photo: Submitted pic
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.