Hannah Robertson’s wonderful showing in Kirkcaldy saw her finish second in the short programme and win the long programme and she looks suitably chuffed with her medal-winning displayHannah Robertson’s wonderful showing in Kirkcaldy saw her finish second in the short programme and win the long programme and she looks suitably chuffed with her medal-winning display
In pictures: Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club hosts Skate Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th May 2024, 14:43 BST
Updated 10th May 2024, 15:08 BST
Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club this month hosted Skate Edinburgh and Kirkcaldy, with over 420 competitors from throughout the UK taking part over four days.

This picture round-up from the Fife Free Press shows some of the leading Kirkcaldy Ice Skating Club performers who excelled across the foir days of competition.



Maddie Lynch’s graceful efforts on the ice in the National 7 category, in both the short and long programmes, earned her a place in a British qualifier



Maddie Lynch’s graceful efforts on the ice in the National 7 category, in both the short and long programmes, earned her a place in a British qualifier Photo: Submitted pic

Anais Edmonston recorded a new National 1 PB as she wowed the judges at her home rink, with a bright future in the sport clearly a distinct possiblity if she maintains this form



Anais Edmonston recorded a new National 1 PB as she wowed the judges at her home rink, with a bright future in the sport clearly a distinct possiblity if she maintains this form Photo: Submitted pic

Finishing fourth in the National 4 competition was Nicole Marr, who – by the happy look on her face – clearly enjoyed taking part in the prestigious competition



Finishing fourth in the National 4 competition was Nicole Marr, who – by the happy look on her face – clearly enjoyed taking part in the prestigious competition Photo: Submitted pic

