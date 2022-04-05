In Pictures: Kirkcaldy Kestrels ice hockey team celebrates first league title in seven seasons

Fife’s Scottish National League ice hockey team won the league title on home ice at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Dundee Comets.

It was the club’s first since 2015-16 – and the game was watched by around 600 fans, which is close to matching some of the attendances posted recently by elite team Fife Flyers.

Kestrels goals came from Sean and Reece Cochrane.

The team is back in action at home to Paisley Pirates next Sunday, before turning their attention to the SNL Play-off quarter-final tie against Kilmarnock Thunder.

The winners will progress to the final four at Dundee Ice Arena, while the losers will contest the Aurora Cup.

Pics courtesy of Derek Young.

