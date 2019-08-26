In pictures: Kirkcaldy parks half marathon

The first long distance running race in Kirkcaldy for nearly three decades took place on Sunday.

On a hot and sunny day, 930 runners completed the half marathon course which took in all of the town’s parks, as well as the coastal path and waterfront. And photographers were on hand to capture some of the people who took part.

Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon on Sunday, August 25. Picture by George McLuskie. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

