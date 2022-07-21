In pictures: Warm welcome back for Burntisland Highland Games
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 10:56 am
There was some serious challenging going on in the children's fun race
Highland Games made a return to the Links in Burntisland on Monday, the hottest day of 2022, after a three-year Covid-enforced hiatus. There was plenty of keen competition in the track and field and heavy events. Pics by Fife Photo Agency.
A fun race for the mothers
There was a big representation from overseas in the heavy events, with the Scots throwers joined by entrants from Holland, Belgium and the Czech Republic.
Enthusiasm and skill were on display among some of the younger participants on the day
Fife Provost Jim Leishman was the winner of the 'grumpy old man' race
High speed exploits in the 90m sprint
Scottish throwers were joined in the heavy events by entrants from Holland, the Czech Republic and Belgium