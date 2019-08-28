The crowds at Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy waiting on the runners finishing the half marathon.

In pictures: Winners at Kirkcaldy parks half marathon

The first long distance running race in Kirkcaldy for nearly three decades on Sunday has been hailed a great success.

Some 930 runners completed the half marathon course and here is a selection of the prize winners in each category, pictured with event sponsor Jim Buchan, manager of Kirkcaldy Centre, and Cllr Neil Crooks.

Race winner Derek Rae.
First female Sheena Logan.
Second male Ryan Lafferty.
Second female Kristin Lownie.
