Incredible Saints make a splash in Aberdeen

The University of St Andrews women’s 1A water polo side travelled to Aberdeen for a meeting in the pool.

Scoring had been expected to be tight, but the local students quickly put their foot to the floor and racked up the points against their hosts.

But Aberdeen started well enough and kept the in-form town team at arm’s length for the opening exchanges.

The match had a tight start but Saints took the lead with the first goal coming from Saints’ Amelia Fletcher .

This opener was closely followed by one from Aberdeen.

However, Saints quickly began to pull away from their hosts with a triple whammy of goals from captain Brynn Walsh.

Two goals from Caitlin Boyne, one from Rylan Scott and a strong defence from the Saints took the score to 8-2 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter started strong with goals from Maya Weerasinghe and another triple whammy from Brynn.

Aberdeen scored, providing a short interlude to Brynn’s scoring, but she quickly scored another as did Caitlin. Another three from Caitlin and two from Brynn took the score to 19-6 to the Saints at the half.

Despite playing in field, Rylan transferred her goalie skills over with many incredible steals and a goal.

This excellent defence and some great blocks by goalie Maya Srinivasan paired with goals from Amelia F and Maya W made the score 23-6 at the end of the third.

St Andrews sealed the deal with some amazing gameplay in the final quarter. Goalie Kiki Szemraj scored her debut goal as a field player within the first minute.

Amelia F scored three goals in quick succession and Captain Brynn summed up the game very well scoring her 11th goal of the match in the final 15 seconds.

The game ended with a score of 27-7 to St Andrews, and coach Alison was very happy, saying that every player played incredibly.

Saints were: Maya Srinivasan, Amelia Fletcher, Maya Weerasinghe, Amelia Downs, Caitlin Boyne, Brynn Walsh, Rylan Scott and Kiki Szemraj.