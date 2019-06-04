‘Incredible weekend’ for Step Rock swimmers

Step Rock swimmers had an incredible weekend at the InCAS Distance Meet at the Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes.

On the Saturday, some swimmers achieved even more DRP (District Regional Programme) times and a clutch of medals.

Swimmers took on events like 200 fly and 400 IM and raced the long events (800m and 1500m) too.

Sunday saw another day of incredible results - lots more huge efforts to gain new PBs or first swim times.

Sam C won the 200 fly, 200 breast and the 400 IM, Corey won the 200 free, the 1500 free, the 400 free and the 800 free.

Corey then went on to win the best boy in the Age 8–10 category.

Silver medals were awarded to Corey in the 200 Fly, Anna H in the 800 free, Finch in the 200 breast and 400 IM, Rowan in the 1500 free, Isla T in the 200 back and Sam C in the 800 free.

Bronze medals went to Fraser in the 200 fly and 200 free, Finch in the 200 free, Anna in the 200 free, Finch in the 400 Free and 800 Free and Ellie in the 400 free.

The best PB was taken by Anna S with an 82 second improvement in the 800 free and Finch took over 60 seconds off his 400 free time.

There were other substantial PBs from Fraser and Kayla in the 400 IM, Fraser in the 200 Fly, Freya, Fraser, Esmee and Isla H in the 800 Free, and Freya, Rowan and Daniel in the 400 Free.

More PBs from Maddie and Lucy in the 200 breast, Ellie in the 200 Free and 200 Back, Emmy in the 200 IM and a few more from the swimmers taking 2 – 3 seconds off their existing times.

Second names not supplied.