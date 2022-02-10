Injury rules Jamie Ritchie out of Wales match

Jamie Ritchie is carried off the pitch after an injury during the Guinness Six Nations match between Scotland and England. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

The Strathkinness international was part of Scotland’s starting line-up for the match against England at Murrayfield.

With little between the sides throughout, Ritchie was very much in the heat of battle as the Scots aimed to win the cup for the second time in as many years and get their Guinness Six Nations off to a flyer.

But, with 59 minutes gone, he went down with an injury at the top of his leg.

After some medical attention, the local player, who started his journey to the full national team with St Andrews club Madrascals, and then Cupar’s Howe of Fife, was transported off the pitch.

He was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches, giving fear his Six Nations may be over before it has started.

Thankfully, there has been no suggestion of that from the Scotland camp this week but, what has been confirmed, is that the flanker will definitely miss this weekend’s match against Wales.

A statement from Scottish Rugby confirmed: “Jamie Ritchie and Josh Bayliss have not met up with the squad this week through injury.

"Dave Cherry has joined up with the team.”

Ultimately, it was joy for the Scots as they recorded another win over their rivals from over the border.

Ritchie, until his injury, played his part before his position was taken over by Magnus Bradbury.

The Scots were on top for the bulk of the game at the weekend as they managed to grind out a deserved win over England.

Taking a 10-6 lead with them in at the interval, they returned to the park looking to kick clear in the second 40.

It threatened to turn sour, though, as England improved and moved into a 10-17 lead.

The game turned back into Scotland’s favour when Luke Cowan Dickie’s deliberate knock-on saw the Englishman given a yellow card and the Scots awarded a penalty try.

With 67 minutes played, the scores were level again.

Finn Russell’s three points edged them into a lead they refused to give up.

Kick-off at the Principality Stadium on Saturday afternoon is 2.15pm.