International flavour to Howe’s Rugby Force Day

Members and staff from RBS along with Scottish internationalists Siobhan Cattigan and Panashe Muzambe contributed to a great Royal Bank of Scotland Rugby Force Day at Duffus Park.

Tasks in and around the Duffus Park facility included, painting walls, power washing the stand, removing and cleaning the gym and kit containers, washing the windows, cleaning out the changing rooms along with some touch rugby with the guest players.

The afternoon was topped off by a pre-season match for the seniors against Murrayfield.