"It feels like coming home," Butcher to rejoin Motorbase for 2020 British Touring Car Championship

Kirkcaldy racing driver Rory Butcher will be competing in the 2020 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship with the team that kick started his career, Motorbase Performance.

The 32-year old, who is the reigning Independents Trophy champion, made a huge impact in last season’s competition, taking fifth in the overall standings.

He claimed three overall wins and six podiums on his way to the privateers’ trophy.

The rising BTCC star said the decision to rejoin Motorbase, the team with which he made his tin-top debut in 2017, was a dream come true.

“David Bartrum and Motorbase launched me on my British Touring Car journey," said Butcher.

"It feels like ‘coming home’ to go back to the team.

“There are some very, very exciting plans for the 2020 season and to be in on the ground floor of those developments really motivates me.

"I have tasted glory in the Independents Trophy, which was a huge achievement, but my sights are set higher.

"I want more wins, and the overall championship is my aim.

“I know that I might not have the experience of some of the guys out there, but I am working relentlessly to absorb all the information I can and push myself - and Motorbase, forward to go for the biggest prizes we can.”

Motorbase will enter its ninth season with the Ford Focus and Butcher’s signing, alongside that of returning driver Ollie Jackson, puts the Kent-based team on a firm footing for the 2020 campaign.

Team principal David Bartrum said: “I’m delighted to welcome Rory back for 2020.

"We have worked with Rory in GTs in the past and saw his abilities then which led to us giving him his BTCC debut in 2017.

“We’ve obviously kept a very close eye on his progression since then. Over the last two seasons, he’s learnt a lot and has matured into a driver capable of a championship challenge.

“With Ollie and Rory, we have a great pairing to work with and we’re confident going into the new season.

"I have quoted on a couple of occasions that Rory was only ever ‘on loan’ and would be back with us one day.

“This year that has proven to be the case and we’re all ready to put the hard work in to make 2020 a great season for Motorbase.”

The team will kick off their campaign in the opening meeting of the British Touring Car Championship season at Donington Park on March 28-29.