It’s a parklife for busy shoal of Anster Haddies

The Anster Haddies have been busy on parkrun business since the start of the month.

At Maribyrnong Parkrun in Melbourne, Australia, Duncan Hall finished the 5k route in 21.21.

Back in Scotland, Eric Anderson finished with a course PB of 18.51 and Mike Reilly in 20.56 at St Andrews Parkrun.

Catriona Duncan ran Lochore Meadows Parkrun in 30.51.

Jacqui McDonald ran the Devil O’ The Highlands 43 mile Ultra Marathon, which takes in the West Highland Way route from Tyndrum to Fort William.

Jacqui finished in a very impressive time of 10 hours, 52 minutes and 21 seconds.

At the Islay Half Marathon, Colin McKie finished first male junior with a distance PB of 1hr 34min 50secs.

Mum Lucy followed in 2hrs 16mins 8secs.

Eck Anderson and Yvonne Dehn completed the Elie Triathlon.

Eck finished 1hr 43mins and 54 secs.

Yvonne finished the triathlon in 1hr 50min 45secs.

Five Haddies travelled to Callender to run the Mhor Marathon last weekend.

The 26.2 mile route starts in Callander and follows a trail route to the finish at the Mhor Hotel in Balquhidder.

The race also includes a river crossing in the last mile where runners are transported in boats to finish the race. Mother and daughter duo Debz and Jazmin Hay ran the Marathon together finishing in 4hr15min53secs. Closely followed by sister Karli Hay in 4hr28min10secs. Christine Bowie finished in 5hr16min35secs, and Carole Irvine ran the 26.2 mile race in 5hr23min32secs.

The Fife AC midweek series saw the fifth and final race in the series run at Balmullo.

Seven Haddies took on the 4.9 mile out-and-back hilly trail route.

Thomas Knox was first Haddie home in 35.31, followed by Ross Young in 35.40 and Eric Anderson 39.08.

Rosie Knox finished with a course PB of 40.03, followed by sister Lizzie Knox in 42.14.

Bill Simpson finished the race in 45.14 and Jacqui McDonald in 54.53.

St Andrews’ parkrun proved popular again with Innes Knight finishing in 21.21, Bill Simpson 23.17, Robyn McDonald 26.36, Jacqui McDonald 29.12 and Susan Hutchison 41.50. Catriona Duncan ran Perth Parkrun in 29.44 and Jas Baillie finished Kirkcaldy Parkrun in 21.57. Further up north, Lynne Herd ran Aviemore Parkrun in 26.01.

Lynne Herd ran again at the Abernethy Forest 10 mile road race in 1hr27min56secs, just behind George Findlay who finished in 1hr17min35secs.

Jacqui McDonald carried on her running streak with the Falkland Trail Runners’ organised Chilly Willy Trail Race.

Jacqui finished the race in 40.58.