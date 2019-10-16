It’s five wins on the bounce for Howe as title surge continues

Howe of Fife........................39

Perthshire..........................30

Howe welcomed Perthshire to Duffus Park for a league encounter.

Howe, having won four games in succession, knew as a local derby Perthshire would be a very determined side.

The Howe pack was along similar lines.

The returning Ryan Hood and Andy Steven, bringing a robustness and pace.

The backs were somewhat depleted, despite some experienced players it was a very untried unit, with Graham Thomson filling in at stand- off.

The first score went to the visitors, Armitt converting a penalty.

But it was Howe who scored the first try. A charged down kick from Graham Thomson, saw him gather the rebound to score. The kick was unsuccessful.

Perthshire produced phases of possession. Stretching the Howe resources for prop Ramsay to find his way over for a score unconverted.

Once gain Howe responded. The forwards through some very strong runs from Johnstone, Hood and Howley, put them, in proximity, of the try line. Captain Jamie Thomson then materialised through the middle of the ruck to score. Nobody had their kicking boots on, no extra points from the conversion.

A score came by Perthshire centre Ormiston, converted by Armitt.

Howe reacted very positively in the second half.

Connor Holborn switched to stand off, putting Thomson in his more familiar role in the centre.

This immediately paid dividends.

Graham Thomson was set into space by Holborn and the veteran player scuttled through to score his second. Ned Wright converted.

From a drive, Johnstone slipped a lovely ball to Hood.

The rumbustious prop barged through a couple of tackles. Then showed the defence a clean pair of heals as he galloped over to score. The kick was wide. The try bonus point secured.

As in the first half, captain Jamie Thomson found his way through a crowded pack of players to score with the conversion from Wright. It was the same player who then outpaced the Perthshire defence to score out wide. Having trailed at the break the Howe were in front 34-18 but Perthshire took advantage of the loose Howe defending to register another score.

Then it was the turn of Howe’s Wright to score a close replica to his first.

The last piece of action resulted in a score by Perthshire’s Scott Alcorn, converted by Armitt.

Howe now have won five games in a row. It has been a while since they have experienced a winning sequence but with stronger opposition to arrive at Duffus they cannot afford to be so loose in defence. Positively, the forwards are moulding into a tight unit. In the backs there are a least six players who will soon be returning which will add both pace, strength and direction.