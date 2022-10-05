'It surpassed my expectations' - how Kirkcaldy swim ace Erin Taylor became second fastest 17-year-old Scottish girl in 100m breaststroke

Erin shows her patriotism for Scotland during a break from swimming last weekend

Taylor, who was representing Scottish East District in the Swim England National

County Team Championships at Ponds Forge Pool, won heat one after a strong last 25m but ended third overall as two competitors swam slightly faster in heat two.

Taylor, whose winning time of one minute 11.25 seconds was a PB by a massive 3.15 seconds, told the Fife Free Press:“It means a lot to me to be Scotland’s second fastest 17-year-old girl for the 100m breaststroke.

"Especially because I finished second Scot in that event at the British Championships at the same venue – I was pipped for a bronze medal by 0.1 seconds – in the summer. So it was good to keep that level and not drop any places.

"I’ve not swum the event short course in a 25m pool in a long time so it was a good PB.

"Beating my previous best by so much surpassed my expectations, especially because it is the start of the season. We’ve only been back training for about six to eight weeks so I was really surprised by that time.

"Going back to the same place helped me last weekend, being familiar with where everything was because going to a new venue can sometimes be daunting, not knowing where the changing rooms are or where you’re going to warm up.”

Taylor, a Fins member since 2016, has set 10 club records since January and her fine performance last weekend saw her improve on the previous record set by Sarah Chapman at Glenrothes in March 2007 by 3.04 seconds.

"I was quite proud to get the record after it had stood for so long,” Balwearie High School pupil Taylor – whose sterling exploits were watched at home via live stream by proud parents Scott and Karen – added.

The event saw Scottish East District finish fifth in Division 1 behind Kent, Yorkshire, Northumberland and Durham, and Devon.

When asked for her future ambitions, Taylor said: “My main goal this season is to qualify for next year’s British Championships and maybe win a medal next July.