It's Foggy in Fife as motorbike legend heads for Knockhill

Carl Fogerty.

The joint-most successful World Superbike racer of all time, ‘Foggy’ will be joined by fellow racing legends Ian Simpson and Iain MacPherson at the Fife racing circuit this Sunday for ‘A Grand Day Out’ organised by Ducati Glasgow and Lamborghini Edinburgh.

There will be the chance to win pillion rides around the track with Fogarty, as well as the opportunity to ride alongside the former BBC Sports Personality of the Year and winner of ‘I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!’ as well as the other two riders.

There will also be the chance to win £1000 worth of raffle prizes, free test rides with the fun and activities extending far beyond the track, with something going on throughout the day for all the family to enjoy.

There will be a host of two and four wheeled Italian exotica on display from Lamborghini Edinburgh, stunt shows and displays, learn from experts about the steps to getting your motorcycle licence and there are mini moto sessions, off-road experiences, test rides and more to get involved with.

Andrew Duthie, General Manager of Ducati Glasgow, said: “We have been building to this one-of-a-kind event for fans of Ducati and riding in general with our friends at Knockhill.

"It promises explosive action for the whole family and we would love you to join us.”