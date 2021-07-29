It’s next stop St Andrews

Connor Syme during the pro am event at The ISPS Handa World Invitational. Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

The European Tour will make its return to the Fairmont next week when the Torrance course hosts the Hero Open.

A week later it’s the turn of the amateurs to make their way to the town when the Duke’s is the venue for St Andrews based Scottish Golf’s medal finals.

It’s set to be an exciting, and busy, couple of weeks in the town, with the Fairmont saying it can’t wait to welcome the tour back again this year after a successful stop there in 2020.

"Following last year’s success of the Scottish Championship played at Fairmont St Andrews, our team has been working hard to prepare the golf course and the resort for this year’s season, to ensure the players can once again take on the Torrance course overlooking the breath-taking surroundings and cliff top views of St Andrews for a challenging but exciting week.

“This year, as we embark on the 20th anniversary of the resort having first opened its doors, we cannot think of a better way to celebrate than to host such a prestigious event and welcoming back spectators that help elevate the atmosphere.

"We applaud the hard work of the European Tour to allow the continuation of the sport even during such challenging times.”

Drumoig’s Connor Syme and Calum Hill, from Kinross, are both expected to compete in St Andrews at the event which tees off on August 5.

Syme and Hill are this week playing the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The Duke’s will play host to Scottish Golf’s men’s and women’s medal finals on Sunday, August 15 following the final round of qualifying this week.

Margaret Johnstone and So Young Kim were amongst those booking their place at the event after topping the women’s leaderboard in the final qualifier at Balbirnie Park.

Johnstone, from Dunfermline, and Kim, from Braehead, both shot five under par net rounds of 66.