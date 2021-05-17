Jack smashes course record at trail runners' time trial

Trail runner Brian Cruickshank was amongst those competing

Many are staging events within their own group, with the Falkland Trail runners this week hosting its ‘ye olde Squerlz two mile time trial’. It turned out to be a worthwhile exercise with 11 of the 16 runners who took part recording personal bests.

Race winner Jack McArthur smashed his own course record by an amazing 30 seconds stopping the clock at 10 minutes 47 seconds.

Emma Lessells, who was running the course for the first time, was leading female with her time of 13m 33s placing her sixth overall.