James Isaacs staying with Fife Flyers after branding club a ‘second home’

Versatile skater James Isaacs is returning for a fourth consecutive season with Fife Flyers.

The 29-year-old Canadian defenceman, who has also played as a forward in recent years, becomes the 12th confirmed summer signing, with more announcements expected before the end of the week.

Isaacs originally joined Flyers in 2016 and has grown into a valuable member of the team, winning the Gardiner Conference title with the Kirkcaldy club in 2017-18.

Originally from Victoria, BC, the man nicknamed ‘Rhino’ has been playing in the EIHL since 2014, having featured for both Dundee Stars, where he also won a Gardiner Conference trophy, and Coventry Blaze, before moving to Fife.

Isaacs admitted that his decision to stay with Fife with an easy one.

“Every time I step into the FIA it feels like a second home for me,” he said.

“When the fans come out and are loud, proud, and engaged, it is by far the most intimidating building to play in and gives us a great home ice advantage.

“There’s a great group of guys coming back and I’m sure the coaches will recruit excellent additions to that core, which will hopefully enable us to win some silverware this season.

“The club has gone out of their way to take care of my needs on and off the ice, which is why it was an easy decision to come back for a fourth year.”

Flyers assistant coach Jeff Hutchins, who also worked with Isaacs during his time as head coach of Dundee Stars, heaped praise on the returning D-man.

“James has been steady defensively for us during the last three seasons,” he said.

“He has the ability to move to forward if required.

“James is well liked by his teammates and is active in the community.

“We are excited to have him back for another season.”