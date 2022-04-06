James takes Bob's Run honours

Leading duo James Hall and Alex Jarrett. Pic by Pete Bracegirdle

Fife AC over 40 veteran James Hall, Ceres, headed the field in 15 minutes 58 seconds shadowed by club colleague Alex Jarrett, St Andrews. Hall made his move at the top of the final climb through the woodland trail opening up a five second advantage ahead of Jarrett over the downhill run to the finish behind Beechbank.

Rae Captieux had an outstanding run to place fourth, first female in 16.59 while veterans Louise Burt, St Andrews and Merce Torres, Strathkinness placed second and third females respectively.

Race spokesman Graham Bennison said: “Mention must be made of a brave run by over 70 Stewart Davidson, who suffers the disability of Parkinson’s. Stewart travelled by train from Broughty Ferry to Leuchars to make the start to place 44th at the finish.

"Stewart, for 25 years or so, was always the first to volunteer help at so many Fife AC races.”

To date £400 has been raised for the Bob Stark Memorial Fund (Prostate Scotland).

Thanks have been extended to the helpers on the night and the Hilton and Cairnie Estates for permission to use the course.