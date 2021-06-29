James White storms to east of Scotland championship win

James White recorded another amateur success at the weekend. Stock picture.

The Levenmouth golfer is one of Scotland’s leading amateurs and showed exactly why with four terrific rounds over his home course.

White stretched clear over Lundin, recording four scores of 66, 65, 67 and 70 to card a final total of -16 and collect the prestigious amateur title by five shots.

Having enjoyed a brief spell in the pro ranks a few years back, White now works with the Cobra Golf and Puma Golf brands.

Further along the coast, at Aberdour, Karen Ferguson-Snedden won the Scottish senior women’s match play championship for the first time when she beat Ladybank’s Iona McKean 2&1 in a tense final.

The Mortonhall player needed to go all the way to the 20th hole before beating East Renfrewshire’s Gillian Kyle in the semi-final.

Earlier in the day, McKean showed just how doughty a competitor she is by ending north east Fife golfer Elaine Moffat’s lengthy three-year reign as champion when she came from two down after 11 holes to claim a 2&1 win.

That reign started when Moffat took the title at Prestwick St Nicholas in 2018 and was extended the following year with a successful defence at Edzell.

The 2020 championship was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.