Jamie Clark set for the big stage after UK Open qualifying success

The Brig Tavern’s Jamie Clark will mix it with the best in the darting work at the UK Open in Minehead.

The local ace booked his place at the tournament, won last year by Nathan Aspinall, through the Rileys UK qualifiers. Jamie is in terrific form and narrowly missed out on a tour card for this season by just two points. During his tour card campaign he beat pro Daryll Fitton 5-0. He is pictured on the right with Robert Sutherland who plays his darts in Thornton and has been selected to represent Scotland.