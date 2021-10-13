Jamie McLeary the last to book his place at Dumbarnie

Jamie McLeary has won a place at the Dumbarnie finals. Pic by John Devlin

McLeary, a former European Tour pro now based in Springfield, and who has a long association with Leven Golfing Society, won the 12th and final qualifying event at Ladybank

A -5, 66, was enough to secure a two stroke win over the most recent winner, John Gallagher, who posted a 68.

Daniel Kay was further back in third place on 69.

McLeary had been beaten twice by virtue of the best inward half in earlier events so was delighted to finally secure the win and book his spot at the Dumbarnie Links grand final on Sunday, October 24.

He said: “I got off to the perfect start with birdies at the second, third, fourth and fifth which included a wee chip in. We played the 18th almost in the dark so was delighted to get in.

"It’s the first time I’ve played Ladybank since the new bunkering and it looks fantastic.

“This tour has been great this year and just wish I’d been able to play in more.

"The ones I have played, the venues have been exceptional, and I just really enjoy being able to play with mates in this format. It also gives me opportunities to play in events that are flexible around my work commitments.”