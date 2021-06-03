Jamie Ritchie will lead Scots in summer fixtures
Jamie Ritchie will captain Scotland for their upcoming summer fixtures against England A, Romania and Georgia.
Interim head coach, Mike Blair, will oversee the group, which also includes George Horne, and 17 uncapped players.
With eight Scottish players unavailable following their selection for the British & Irish Lions’ own tour to South Africa, the summer squad combines youth and experience and provides an opportunity for players two years out from a Rugby World Cup to demonstrate their international credentials.
Ritchie, from Strathkinness, and Horne, of Cupar, will gather on June 15 June to prepare for the England A fixture on June 27, with a smaller squad then travelling to Romania and Georgia.