Jase is top of the Scots
Levenmouth teenager Jase Walle lit up the Lochgelly Raceway on his way to a Scottish Championship victory.
The 13-year-old races in the junior production rod class having got into the sport when he was just six.
He’s been making excellent progress on the track in the years since he started, culminating in the recent national title victory.
Dad Ian told the East Fife Mail: “I went down 10-years ago to spectate and then ended up racing myself.
"A year later Jase started racing ninja karts at age six up until he was 10 and moved into the junior production carts he’s in now.
"The Scottish Championship is the biggest race of the year and they come from all over to compete.”
On the night Walle would be faced with two qualifiers before he would then be able to race in the final.
He put on a dominant display to make sure he brought the title back to Methil.
"He did really well and was absolutely delighted to win,” added his proud dad.
"I have videos of him after the race up on his roof dancing around.
"The crowd was going mental.
"He had a lot of fans there.”
The championship meeting itself was described afterwards by organisers as arguably one of their best to date.
Following his two impressive heats, the local teen took pole position for the final.
He was under pressure from those behind him as soon as the racing got underway but showed magnificent track knowledge to make sure he maintained his place until the chequer flag fell at the Fife track.