Two-time BDO World Darts champion Jocky Wilson (Pic by Getty Images)

An impassioned plea has been made for a memorial statue to be erected for late darts legend Jocky Wilson in his home town of Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roy McIntosh, 74, a former school pal of the two-time world champion at Waid Academy in Anstruther who now lives in Dalry, is leading the campaign and has highlighted Jocky’s incredible darting achievements – he won the world championship in 1982 and 1989 – within a mural of photographs and articles now on display at Edinburgh’s Telfer Subway between Dalry and Fountainbridge.

The 95 sq ft mural – within which all but one of the photographs have been provided by Wilson’s old Kirkcaldy darts mate Willie Burness – was put up by McIntosh on a subway wall in July after his earlier attempts to get the display put up within two Edinburgh art galleries was met with rejection amidst an accusation of ‘snobbery’ on their part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McIntosh told the Fife Free Press: "Jocky had experienced a very tough upbringing. But he was a very humble person and was always smiling.

Roy McIntosh wants to see a memorial statue erected in Kirkcaldy for his old school pal Jocky Wilson

“Erecting a memorial statue for Jocky in Kirkcaldy would keep his story alive and it would maybe make people think more about how they treat others socially as Jocky was not very high up in society.

"So many people don’t look on darts as a sport. Unless Jocky had been given a gift from God, he must have put a lot of time and effort into practising and that takes commitment.

"I regularly cycle past the subway and I know that a lot of people stop and look at the Jocky Wilson mural.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve heard a lot of people saying that Jocky should get better recognition in Kirkcaldy. I’ve written to people and said that, but I just think the people of Fife should rally round and do it.

Jocky Wilson mural which has been put up on subway wall between Dalry and Fountainbridge

"I would like to see a wee bronze statue of a darts player erected in Kirkcaldy, maybe along the esplanade where people would walk."

Wilson, who spent much of his childhood in an orphanage after his parents were deemed unfit to raise him, later served in the British Army and worked as a miner at Kirkcaldy's Seafield Colliery before becoming unemployed and taking up darts at which he was sensational despite an unorthodox playing style.

After turning professional in 1979, he enjoyed a trophy-laden darting career before suddenly retiring in December 1995, withdrawing from the game and suffering increasingly bad health problems before his death aged 62 in March 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Wilson lived a ‘reclusive’ lifestyle in his latter years - during which time he returned to living in a one-bedroom flat in Kirkcaldy - he was at least once welcome to a visit from an old friend.

McIntosh said: “Around the year 2000, I went to Jocky’s house and it was his Argentinian wife Malvina who came to the door.

"I said: ‘Is Jocky in?’ She said ‘yes’, I said who I was and asked if Jocky would come out to see me. She went away, came back and said he didn't know anybody of my name.

"But I told her that we used to go down to the beach together at times and I called myself ‘Tosh’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I ended up sitting for an hour with him talking and he said he would like to go to Anstruther for a fish supper some time. I promised him I would go back and I never did, which is one of the regrets I have.”

And a fish supper also holds a central part within a classic tale which McIntosh recounted.

He added: "Although Jocky wasn’t in my class at Waid Academy, he was in the same year and we played in the same school football team.

"He wasn’t a great run about player but he scored goals. I can remember we were playing the burgh school from St Andrews and the teacher who took the football team, Ally Watt, said ‘if you ever beat a team by 10 goals I’ll buy you a fish supper’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At half-time we were winning 5-0 and I think Jocky had scored three of them. In the second half we reached 9-0 and Jocky scored our 10th but the referee ruled it offside so we never got our fish supper!”

Would you support a Jocky Wilson memorial in Kirkcaldy? Email us at [email protected]