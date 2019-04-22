Jodie Chalk heads into Knockhill race in pole position

Glenrothes racer Jodie Chalk will be hoping to continue where she left off as she looks to maintain her promising start to the season in the CB500 Road Race Championship this weekend.

Chalk, current champion of the class and recently featured in a BBC documentary, got her campaign off to a flyer at Melville East Fortune picking up maximum points for round one.

She goes into round two of the championship, which will be at Knockhill Motor Sports Club on Saturday, leading the way in the championship from Aran Sadler.

Chalk will have her work cut out this year to maintain her success. Last year she became first female to win a national motorcycling championship in Europe. She holds lap records at Knockhill and East Fortune, has won the Donington 500 Grand Prix and the prestigious Straiton Trophy previously held by 11-time Isle of Man champion Steve Hislop.

An incredible entry of 156 bike racers has been received by Knockhill ahead of round one of their 2019 bike racing this weekend. The increase is primarily down to the significant rise in the CB500 class, often the class of choice of newcomers as it’s a budget class, with a record 34 entered.

Sidecars have also seen an resurgence in recent seasons with an impressive 17 outfits entered this weekend.

The quality is stacked throughout the grid too headed up by the duo of Stephen Kershaw and Stuart Clark on their LCR F1 600 from Lauder. Such is the popularity of the Sidecars now, entries have been received from all over Britain including Warrington, Co Durham and Beverley.

In the solo classes, leading stalwarts of the Scottish racing are all set for their return with William Monie (Crieff - Scottish Superbikes), Donald MacFadyen (Inverness - Scottish Superbikes) and Torquil Paterson (Scone - Scottish Lightweights) are just a few of the leading names in an entry that has both quality and experience.

KMSC Club Chairman Stuart Gray said “What a way to start 2019! A great deal of work has been put in by many people in the SACU, Melville Club and the KMSC to make this impressive number of entries happen.

“It does not happen by itself and with a concerted effort put in across the board, the fruits are being borne with the impressive number of entries this weekend.”

A 32 race programme will be hosted at Knockhill with race one off at 1.30pm on Saturday after the morning warm ups and qualifying sessions.