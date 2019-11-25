Joe Smith is simply ace around Leven Links

Leven Links may have a historic past, but it’s doubtful the famous old course has seen anything like that produced by golfer Joe Smith at the weekend.

The two handicapper, from Methil, was playing a competitive round on Saturday over the links and it’s safe to say had an 18 holes to remember.

Not only did he take just seven shots through the course’s four par 3s, he threw in a hole in one on one of them for good measure.

Remarkably that was the Leven Thistle member’s fifth ace in his time playing golf.

Joe said: “I got the three twos and said to the boy I was playing with, Stevie Leslie, that it would be great to get the fourth.

“It was a playing around 161 (yards) so I hit my nine iron and the next thing he’s shouting at me that it’s in the hole - he was going off his head.

“I don’t know what the odds are on all of that happening, but I’m really chuffed.”

A spokesman for Leven Links was delighted with Joe’s scoring, saying he had achieved “something quite amazing” at the weekend.

Joe’s low scoring started when he sent his tee shot from the first par 3, the fifth, to around 12 foot and made his birdie.

On the second par 3, the seventh hole, Joe ripped a beautiful five iron into 10 feet to set up his second.

The next followed on the ninth, a downhill hole with Joe again sending his tee shot to within 10 foot and casually stroking his putt into the cup.

Finally followed the magnificent ace on the 15th to cap a stunning round.