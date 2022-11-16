Joe Wicks makes appearance as Kirkcaldy Wizards again cast spell on busy weekend of runs

Wizards Cara Murdoch and Selina Skivington at Camperdown Country Park in Dundee for the parkrun, which was a special Children In Need event

Clubmate Gordon Lawson continued a consistent run of parkruns with a second place finish in 18:49. There were also PBs for Graham Keddie (26:15), Heather Kinninmonth (33:16) and Nina Lawson (37:06).

In the Kingdom of Fife, there were Wizards in action at Lochore Meadows, Pittencrieff Park and Craigtoun Park.

Judith Arnstein achieved a course PB at Lochore Parkrun (26:19). Shona Turner (33:05) and Carol Budd (33:12) were also in action at Lochore.

Wizards coach Selina Skivington with Joe Wicks at Dundee event

Iain Hawkins landed a course PB at Dunfermline Parkrun (26:37).

At St Andrews Parkrun, Andy Harley achieved a 23-second parkrun best and overall fifth place in 19:25. Keith Bonthrone recorded an improved time of 23:01.

Across the Tay Bridge, Cara Murdoch and Selina Skivington travelled to Camperdown Country Park for a special parkrun, which saw a Children In Need event taking place with Joe Wicks the guest star.

Cara rose to the occasion to record an impressive parkrun time of 28:38 on a tough course. It was also a landmark occasion for Claire Jurecki, as she was celebrating her 100th parkrun.

Ben Kinninmonth on way to victory at Kirkcaldy Parkrun

Further afield, Mark Gowans (26:35) made an appearance at Callander Park for Falkirk Parkrun.

Kirsty McLachlan (33:18) also got her Saturday morning off to a flyer by completing the Mile End Parkrun in London.

Wizards Derek Adamson and Rolf Gunnemann made the trip north on Saturday for the Glen Clova Half Marathon.

The route saw runners turn towards Caddam, before they kept advancing towards Drums and Tarabuckle before turning and crossing the Gella Bridge.

Graeme Syme competing in Auchterader

Then the competitors headed back for the last six miles past the Rottal Lodge before arriving back at the hotel.

This author finished 27th, with a time of 1:29:47.

Although this was far from Rolf’s fastest half marathon, a sub 90 minutes was still a respectable showing on a tough course.

Among other Kirkcaldy Wizards members, Derek Adamson competed in his ninth Glen Clova event, earning a ninth mug in the process and his 138th half marathon overall.

Derek dug deep despite a difficult race to end the course in a time of 2:21:31 and finish in 200th place.

At the Newton Road Race 10k, John Morris was the sole Wizard competing in the event in Cambuslang, which is organised by Newton Road Runners in memory of Cat Gaskell.

The route is an out and back one along the Clyde path with a slight downhill start, but at least this made for a slightly uphill finish for the competitors.

John put on a superb performance to finish 135th with a time of 51:35.

Meanwhile, back on November 5, Wizards Graeme Syme and Cara Murdoch produced performances to remember at Auchterarder Chilli Trail 10k.